Will Best gets emotional support as 'Strictly' co stars send gifts for his newborn

The presenter, 41, has returned to the 'Strictly Come Dancing' training room for his next performance with his professional partner, Dianne Buswell

Will Best has had a rollercoaster week as he welcomed his first child while coping with rehearsals and sleepless nights.

The presenter, 41, has returned to the Strictly Come Dancing training room for his next performance with his professional partner, Dianne Buswell, just days after his fiancée, Tobi Rose, gave birth to their son, Sonny, on Sunday.

As a surprise, host Emma Willis revealed that the Strictly stars had some gifts for the new dad and his son during Saturday's live show.

In a sweet stage banter, Emma brought out a 'teeny tiny violin,' explaining it was 'just in case I ever hear Will complain about how tired he is when it was his fiancée that gave birth.'

Despite Will's busy week, he still managed to get impressive feedback , with Shirley noting that he should be 'proud of yourself' as it was his 'best dance so far', while Craig observed the pair did a 'fantastic job.'

Earlier this week fans urged bosses to give Will a week of paternity leave.

Will, who also presents the weekly live Big Brother eviction every Friday, admitted on Wednesday that he 'hasn't slept in days'.