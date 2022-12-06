 
entertainment
Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on sexual assault claims: ‘derailed my career’

Brendan Fraser has recently shared details about returning to the big screen after his career was “derailed” as he went public about an alleged sexual assault.

Brendan, who made his comeback with his new movie The Whale, was asked if the assault allegations affected his career.

To this, the Mummy star responded, “Well, yes, because there’s a system in place that is about power. And I had played by the rules up until that point.”

For the unversed, Brendan claimed that he was “groped by Philip Berk” at a luncheon in 2003. However, Berk denied the claims and called it “a total fabrication”.

Brendan told CBS News, “I felt like, OK, now, suddenly, I’ve been violated. And it has gone too far. And I will no longer abide this. It was causing me emotional distress; it was causing me personal distress.”

The actor continued, “I spoke up because I saw so many of my friends and colleagues who, at that time, were bravely emerging to speak their truth to power in the #MeToo movement.”

“And I had something to say, too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brendan has been garnering praises from the critics and fans for his exceptional performance in The Whale.

