'The Mummy 4' cast update: John Hannah to return as Rachel Weisz's brother

'The Mummy 4' is set to premiere in 2028

The Mummy 4 is bringing back another familiar face.

Universal Pictures has confirmed that John Hannah will reunite with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz for the long-awaited fourth installment of the franchise. Hannah famously played Jonathan Carnahan, Evelyn’s brother and Rick O’Connell’s brother-in-law, who also served as the comedic heart of the original trilogy.

The sequel was officially confirmed last month after weeks of speculation, arriving nearly 20 years after the last film, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. In that installment, Jonathan was last seen running a nightclub in Shanghai.

Back in January, Hannah said he had not been officially approached yet but was open to returning. “I’ve heard and seen the rumours same as everybody else, and that would be fun to do,” he told RadioTimes. “It would be fun to hook up with everybody again.”

The actor also reflected on his initial hesitation when he first joined the franchise. “When I was first offered The Mummy, it was a bit like, ‘I’m a serious actor, what do I want to go and do that kind of nonsense for?’ But these are good family fun films…”

Now, the story is coming full circle.

The Mummy 4 is currently in early development and is slated for a 2028 release. So far, Hannah, Fraser, and Weisz are the only confirmed cast members, though the actor hinted that Fraser is working to reunite more of the original team.