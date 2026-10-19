King Charles presides over key meeting with ministers at Buckingham Palace

King Charles carried out a key constitutional duty at Buckingham.

The King held the Council at 4.15pm on

Wednesday, 14 October, according to the official Court Circular, the Royal Family's record of engagements.

Sir Alan Campbell MP, Lord President of the Privy Council, was among those present, alongside Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and Alex Norris, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.

Baroness Smith of Basildon, who serves as Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords, also attended the meeting.

The proceedings were supported by Richard Tilbrook, Clerk of the Privy Council, and Sir Clive Alderton, the King's Principal Private Secretary.

One moment included swearing-in of Ruth Charteris as a member of His Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council, formally welcoming her into an institution with centuries of history at the heart of British government.

The Privy Council dates back to the early days of the monarchy and remains an important part of Britain's constitutional framework.

Its responsibilities have evolved over the centuries,

it continues to provide the formal mechanism through which the King approves certain government measures, including Orders in Council and other statutory instruments.

Although the monarch presides over meetings, constitutional convention means the King acts on ministerial advice.