Zara and Mike's future with Waleses predicted by King's former butler on birthday

Mike Tindall's future within the royal family could see him and Zara Tindall take on an increasingly visible role at family gatherings, according to a former royal butler.

The former England rugby star turns 48 today, and Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles between 2004 and 2011, has shared his thoughts on the couple's place within the monarchy.

Speaking to GB News on behalf of Smooth Spins, Grant was quick to point out that the couple are unlikely to pursue formal royal duties, having established successful lives and careers of their own.

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"They're not working royals and, to be frank, they don't want to be. I can't see that changing from an official point," he said.

Zara and Mike have carved out their own identities through sport, business and their easy rapport with the public.

The Princess Royal's an accomplished equestrian and Olympic medallist, and Mike, a former England rugby international, have earned recognition beyond their royal connections.

Grant believes this independent standing is precisely what makes them such an asset to the family.

"Both are well-liked, and they have built great sporting careers of their own merit, and people really like that about them and I think the royals would be daft not to make the most of this," he explained.

Grant says that King Charles and Prince William are well aware of their appeal.

"I think we will see more of them at family events and taking on a brighter spotlight on the more personal side of family events," he said.

He also highlighted the support they provide to the Prince and Princess of Wales, describing them as "key support for Prince William and Catherine.”

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"I imagine they will be a key part of Easter and Christmas celebrations for years to come," he predicted.