Queen Camilla recalls father's bedtime stories and knitted women who enthralled her

Queen Camilla has credited her father, Major Bruce Shand, with inspiring her lifelong passion for books, recalling how he would read to her and her siblings when they were young.

In a video shared by the Royal Family, the Queen reflects on some of the stories that stayed with her long after childhood, as part of The Book That Changed My Life, now available on BBC iPlayer.

"Reading has been very, very much part of my education," Camilla explained, recalling how young she was when her father began reading to her and her siblings.

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She believes those early experiences laid the foundations for a passion that has endured throughout her life.

"I think that's where my love of reading came from," she said, describing how books transported her into different worlds.

"I don't think childhood would have been the same if books weren't part of it."

Among the classics that filled her early years were Treasure Island and Peter Pan, alongside a collection of other much-loved literary works.

Yet one particular novel left a lasting impression for rather darker reasons.

Recalling Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, Camilla spoke of being mesmerised by the tricoteuses - the women who knitted while watching executions during the French Revolution.

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The Guardian has reviewed The Book That Changed My Life, praising its moving exploration of how literature can transform lives.

Featuring powerful accounts from people who discovered reading amid personal struggles, the film highlights how books can offer an escape, build confidence and open doors to new possibilities.