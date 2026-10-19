Archie, Lilibet Halloween video delights fans before first UK spooky season

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Halloween video sparked a reaction as the Sussexes are set to mark their first spooky season in the UK.

In August 2026, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to England with an aim to begin a fresh chapter for an extended period.

The kids also started school in the UK near the Cotswolds; the Sussexes reported a new UK home.

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As Halloween approaches, a fan page of Sussex kids has shared an old video of Archie and Lilibet doing trick-or-treating, probably near their Montecito home.

The caption on the video reads, "Last Halloween, Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted out trick-or-treating with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Archie was dressed as an ant, Lilibet looked like a little green firefly, and Meghan also wore a rainbow butterfly cape.

"Another child dressed as a giraffe was there too, perhaps a friend of Archie and Lilibet’s. Cutest family of four!"

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Fans are curious to know Harry, Meghan and their little ones' plans for this year's Halloween in the UK.