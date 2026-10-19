Britney Spears calls out ex-husband in cryptic post: 'Stay safe ladies'

Britney Spears is opening up about her past marriage.

In a cryptic Instagram post on Sunday, October 18, the Princess of Pop appeared to take aim at her ex-husband, though she did not identify which of her three former spouses she was referring to.

“X husband never allowed Meaning,” Spears reflected, explaining that by “Meaning” she meant “matters of the heart.”

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When she would try to express herself emotionally, Spears says her then-husband’s response would be, “BE ANGEL,” implying that he would dismiss her emotional needs. “He would immediately leave me at the house and that was that…”

The post was accompanied by a short clip from inside a purse store, which appears to have reminded Spears about their dynamic.

“He would always randomly say… WHICH ONE???” Spears continued. “Well f*** folks, I saw all these beautiful little purses here in this ADORABLE SHOP… WHICH F**KING ONE DO U THINK?? Stay safe ladies and gentlemen!!!”

The Grammy-winner added that she’s finally “starting to realize [her] real heart and mind,” noting that “trauma can f**k u up.”

Spears, 44, has been married three times. She wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004, but their marriage was annulled after 55 hours.

Later that year, she married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The pair divorced in 2007.

Lastly, Spears married Sam Asghari in June 2022, but the couple separated a year after their marriage.

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