Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance for Travis Kelce after Academy Gala

Taylor Swift had a packed schedule this weekend as she gave her first performance of hit song, The Fate of Ophelia, at the Academy Gala and flew out to watch her husband Travis Kelce play in the next few hours.

The 36-year-old pop superstar arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium wearing a turtleneck in the Kansas City Chiefs colours, and celebrated as the NFL athlete, 37, made a new record.

The Opalite hitmaker was captured hugging her friends and family as her husband scored the goal and pictures from the game went viral all over the internet.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift enchants onlookers with Cinderella-inspired look

Flocking to the comments, Swifties wrote, "My girl is having a grand ole weekend!" and "Her fall style is unmatched."

Another added, "Travis better win every game with HER watching," while one chimed in, "and looking amazinggg at that!!"

READ MORE: Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Fate of Ophelia' debut live performance