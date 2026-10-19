Prince William moves fans to tears as he fulfills Princess Diana's dream

Princess Diana would be so proud if she could see her eldest son today, winning hearts just the way she did with a single, telling gesture.

The future British King has moved the nation to tears as he beautifully fulfilled his late mother's heartfelt dream, proving that compassion truly runs in the family.

Diana's eldest son has earned the touching title of 'the People's Prince' after he made an 80-year-old woman's day in the most heartwarming way, stopping to pose for a photo with her on her birthday.

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Prince William visited Ilminster in Somerset on October 6 to launch a powerful new project with the National Emergencies Trust, but it was this small act of pure kindness that stole the entire show.

Clips from his visit are still going viral, and fans can't stop saying the same thing — Diana's legacy lives on through William.

In a viral video, the Prince Harry's brother is seen talking to a youngster about her cherished duck teddy. The 44-year-old royal asked the little girl, who was dressed in pink with character ears on, if her toy slept on her pillow or if she cuddled up to him.

During the chat, William crouched down to talk eye-to-eye with the child, sparking comments of relatability from fans.

The comments section was awash with praise for the royal, including: "He is a sweetheart..he just knows what to say."

Comparisons were made between William and his late mother, Princess Diana, as she was once known as the "People's Princess" for her down-to-earth nature.

"He's just like his late mom...very kind," penned one user and: "The people's prince, a great human being, a class act, true royalty," added another.

A third wrote: "So charming and natural, he acts like Diana did. Heartwarming! I don't believe in negative statements about him. He will be a good king one day."

During the same outing in Ilminster, Somerset, Prince William encountered a woman who brought along a handbag printed with a portrait of his late mother.

Upon noticing the unique tribute, he pointed at the bag, and warmly remarked, "Oh look, oh wow," before graciously posing for a photograph with her.

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