Miley Cyrus thanks Hollywood Bowl as two-night run comes to an end

Miley Cyrus marks the end of her two-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl with gratitude.

After concluding the second night of her sold out concerts, at the iconic venue, the Flowers hitmaker took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.

Alongside a series of concert photos she penned, “I love you Hollywood Bowl!”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus hits back at concert critics with fiery speech

The Grammy winner added, “Thank you for hosting me & everyone who made the night magic.”

The accompanying photo carousel offered fans a glimpse into her latest concert appearances, featuring the pop star commanding the stage in black outfits.

The images captured her dominating stage presence and the energy of the performances, giving fans another look at the nights that left a lasting impression.

However, the concerts were about more than the music and fashion.

During her second night at the Hollywood Bowl, the Wrecking Ball songstress also addressed criticism in a fiery yet vulnerable speech to make it clear that her dedication and intentions as a performer should not be questioned.

“I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I'm on the stage,” she declared, delivering a clear message to the critics who question her dedication to fans and underscore personal investment.

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