Cole Sprouse makes humorous complaint as Dylan, Barbara attract headlines

While Dylan Sprouse and his wife Barbara Palvin are enjoying the spotlight after the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Dylan’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse, has found himself caught up in the online buzz.

The Riverdale actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 20, sharing a casual selfie alongside a message that appeared to be a lighthearted humorous complaint.

“It’s that time of the year again where I get tagged in Victoria Secret content cause people still don’t know who married Barbara,” Cole wrote.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse posts wife Barbara Palvin's runway video from own camera roll

His tongue-in-cheek remark came as Palvin’s appearance at the runway and her husband’s proud energy during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has fans gushing over the couple.

The model drew attention for her confident runway presence just six weeks after giving birth, while husband Dylan earned praise from fans for his visibly supportive and fan-boy energy.

Amid the excitement, Cole seemed to suggest that being Dylan’s identical twin has its drawbacks, particularly when social media users mix up the brothers or tag the wrong one in posts about Palvin.

Rather than letting the confusion pass without comment, Cole turned it into a playful Instagram Story, joking about how the same situation seems to happen every year around the fashion show.

The brothers, who rose to fame together as child stars on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, have long been familiar faces to fans. But while their resemblance may be part of their appeal, Cole’s latest post suggests that it can also lead to some amusing social media mix-ups.

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse reacts to Dylan Sprouse's ‘children of incest' comment