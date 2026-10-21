Cole Sprouse reacts to Dylan Sprouse’s ‘children of incest’ comment

Cole Sprouse is calling out a clickbait headline about his and twin brother Dylan Sprouse’s family history.

The Riverdale actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 20, to react to a headline claiming that Dylan had said the brothers were “children of incest.”

“No media training on earth can prep you to read this clickbait headline at 10 am,” Cole wrote, expressing disbelief at the way his brother’s remarks had been presented.

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The headline referred to a conversation Dylan had during an episode of his Wildmen podcast, in which he discussed an unexpected discovery while researching the family’s ancestry.

However, the provocative wording stripped the remark of much of its context, turning a discussion about distant family connections into a sensational claim.

During the podcast discussion, the new dad of one explained that he had been using a genealogy service to investigate his family history when he discovered some surprising connections between different branches of his family tree.

The actor, who starred alongside Cole in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, said his research had led him to relatives he had never met, partly because his father’s side of the family was fractured.

He said that branches of his family had married into one another in California in the late 1800s before diverging and apparently connecting again through his parents’ generation.

His co-host Brendan Columbus responded by jokingly asking whether the discovery meant that Dylan’s parents shared the same grandparents.

The conversation prompted Dylan to make the remark about being “children of incest,” referring to the possible overlap between distant branches of his family tree.

His comments were made in the context of his ancestry research, rather than as a standalone declaration about his parents.

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