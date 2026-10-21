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Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch agree to ditch alcohol ahead of new documentary

Abbey previously admitted that during the Covid lockdown she felt like she 'aged 10 years' due to her alcohol consumption

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Web Desk
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Published October 21, 2026

It comes ahead of the release of a brand-new documentary called The Crouches which is set to feature on Prime Video
It comes ahead of the release of a brand-new documentary called 'The Crouches' which is set to feature on Prime Video

Abbey Clancy and her husband, Peter Crouch, have vowed to give up alcohol to set a good example for their children. 

The couple share four children: Sophia Ruby, 17, Liberty Rose, 11, Johnny, eight, and Jack, seven, with Abbey previously admitting that during the Covid lockdown she felt like she 'aged 10 years' due to her alcohol consumption.

Abbey said: 'We're doing a dry half term as well so we'll see how long that lasts,' before Peter added: 'Good luck with that, but we'll try.'

READ MORE: British Fashion Awards: Abbey Clancy shows off slim figure in bold red dress

Suggesting that they could have a bet to see if they could make it through the half-term without any alcohol, Peter said: 'I'll be honest with you, I'm not very hopeful, do you actually wanna try and do that?' 

Speaking on the latest episode of their podcast The Therapy Crouch, Abbey said: 'I do yeah!' and committed to going dry for 'the whole half-term'.

Shaking hands, Peter said: 'Will you try and do that with me? We'll shake on it, and we'll give some money to charity. One of us.'

Abbey added: 'When I was living there in Portugal, I was up 5k walks every day with the dogs. Go in the gym. Beautiful fresh food. Just It's just good for your body. Like, we're getting older now. We need to.'

Her husband added: 'It will be better for the children as well, even that couple of glasses of wine at dinner, that mild headache in the mornings, there's no need for it. I think you'd be better all round.' 

It comes ahead of the release of a brand-new documentary called The Crouches which is set to feature on Prime Video.

READ MORE: Amy Dowden praised for classy response to Brenden Cole's 'Strictly' jibe

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