MGK embarrasses Joe Jonas during live concert: Watch

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, left Joe Jonas embarrassed for a brief moment before making a surprise cameo during Jonas Brothers’ latest concert.

On Monday, October 19, Joe tried calling the rapper while performing at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, hoping to connect with him online during the concert.

When the Rap Devil hitmaker failed to answer, Joe was left making multiple attempts as the audience watched the amusing situation unfold.

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Introducing the call, Joe told the crowd, “It's ringing ... Somebody from the city wanted to say what's up to y’all.”

As the phone continued ringing without an answer, Nick Jonas, who was standing beside his brother, asked, “Who are you calling?”

“Mgk,” Joe replied, revealing the identity of the friend he was trying to reach.

While waiting for the fellow musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, to return his call, the Sucker vocalist turned his camera towards the packed venue.

“Say hi, Cleveland,” Joe told the crowd, capturing the concertgoers’ enthusiastic response.

He then left MGK a message, making sure his friend understood just how awkward the situation had become.

“Hey, next time when I call you and I’m on stage, please pick up. It’s really embarrassing. All my friends are waiting for you to call me back,” Joe said.

Thankfully, the story did not end with Joe being ghosted. MGK eventually called back, prompting an excited response from the singer.

“There he is,” Joe exclaimed as the two finally connected over FaceTime.

Putting the earlier embarrassment aside, Joe then greeted his friend warmly, telling him, “We love you. We miss you.”

While MGK may have missed his cue for a live phone call, his eventual FaceTime appearance gave Joe the reunion he had been waiting for.

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