MGK, Jonas Brothers' surprise 'Cliche' remix sends fans into frenzy

Mgk, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, sent his fans into a frenzy with an unexpected collaboration with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

The 35-year-old musician’s fan-favourite track Cliche just got a Jonas Brothers upgrade.

In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, November 25, the Rap Devil hitmaker and the rock band announced that the "jonas brothers vox are in [check mark emoji] cliché remix out now."

"Shoutout to our terrible cell phone service [thumbs up emoji]," they captioned the social media post.

They dropped the new version just in time for Thanksgiving, surprising their supporters with a gift for the occasion.

MGK teams up with Jonas Brothers for surprise 'Cliche' remix

The singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, kicks off Cliche in the same fashion as the original before inviting the trio to invade the pop-rock track.

Their vocals covering MGK’s lyrics was nothing short of a treat for the listeners and fans lost it over the MGK x Jonas Brothers remix.

"Please give us a music vid for this remix. I would lose my mind to see the Jonas Brothers doing boy band dances with MGK," one person wrote on YouTube.

Another chimed in saying, "This is the collab we didn't know we needed."

A third added, "Never would I thought that the jobros would be on a remix of a song with Mgk and I LOVE IT [heart eyes emoji]."

For the unversed, the original version of Cliche was released in May, serving as the lead single for MGK’s Lost Americana album, which peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100.