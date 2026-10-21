Prince Harry, Meghan's defiant Message: 'We are royal whether you like it or not'

No one can deny the simple and unshakable truth that Harry remains a prince and Meghan proudly carries the royal title of Duchess while even their children are officially Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Walking away from royal duties may have ended their working roles inside the Firm, but it never erased their titles or their royal bloodline.

Their attitude has been crystal clear from day one and remains unapologetically defiant, as if to publicly say: "We're royal whether you like it or not."

Harry remains fifth in line to the throne, followed by Archie and Lilibet, a stark reminder that they are still very much royal.

From Meghan's show-stopping, all-smiles appearances to Harry's carefully timed and headline-grabbing interviews, every move the couple make still carries that unmistakable royal aura.

Whether it's launching Archewell initiatives with regal polish, commanding red carpets with the grace of Hollywood royalty or keeping their Duke and Duchess titles front and center in America, the Sussexes continue to live and leverage the royal identity.

They don't wait for Buckingham Palace's approval. They don't seek permission for their global tours. They certainly don't need the King's blessing to behave like royalty.

Harry and Meghan have become symbols of breaking free from century-old tradition, speaking openly about mental health, racism and personal freedom.

And perhaps that is where their true benefit to the world lies. By refusing to be silenced, by turning personal pain into global conversation, and by using their royal platform for philanthropy, mental health advocacy and women's empowerment, the former senior working royals have redefined what it means to be royal in the modern world.

However, public reaction remains sharply divided, as some critics see it as calculated revenge, a deliberate attempt to irritate the Palace, while millions of supporters around the world see it as courage, resilience and freedom.

And yet, for all the alleged defiance, there is also a deeper truth that royalty, for them, was never just a job they quit. It was indeed a life they were born into and married into.

For many, especially younger generations, their story proves one powerful thing — that you can leave the Palace, but you can still use its spotlight to illuminate the world. In short, the Palace never truly leaves you.

Undoubtedly, they're taking enormous pleasure in sticking it to King Charles and the Palace.