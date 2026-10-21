Prince Harry's bank balance soars after latest deal?

The shocking details of Prince Harry’s latest interview have been revealed, with reports alleging he earned a staggering $250,000 from the lucrative deal.

The Duke of Susses didn’t just collect a reported amount to teach a 45-minute MasterClass about grief. He also had to promote it as his emotional GQ interview was called a publicity campaign.

An insider revealed to Rob Shuter: “There were two parts to Harry’s deal. First, delivers the MasterClass. Second, helps sell it."

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The went on, "The GQ interview wasn’t a spontaneous emotional confession. It was promotion.”

And sources claim Harry’s arrangement with the platform included an understanding that the outlet would promote his MasterClass.

"Harry got publicity, MasterClass got publicity, and everybody benefited,” they added.

Sources also claimed that also claim he allegedly negotiated a percentage of subscription revenue, although that remains unverified.

“The $250,000 may only be the beginning,” an insider claims to teh rouyal commentator.

They continued to explain, “Every new subscriber could mean more money for Harry.”

The timing of the interview also raisedeybrows as it came when Charles was conducting diplomacy while "Harry was selling self-help.”

Undoubtedly, Harry stole the King's thunder and grabbed the headlines.

“Harry used to complain about people profiting from his pain. Now he’s built a business around it,” the source concluded.

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