Lady Gaga desperately wants to embrace motherhood: 'It's my next starring role'

Lady Gaga gets honest about becoming mother

Lady Gaga has shared her priorities for the future.

The 39-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress went to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she reflected on her big life goals, which include motherhood on top.

While shedding light on her different goals, Gaga revealed that she wishes motherhood to be her “next starring role.”

She said, "I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But, what I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope."

Notably, this is not the first time the Mayhem hitmaker shared her desire to be a mother. In an interview with Access Hollywood after her engagement to Michael Polansky, who is an entrepreneur, the Oscar-winning pop star admitted that she would like to embrace motherhood in the next decade.

During the interview, Gaga smilingly quipped, "I really want to be a mom. The greatest vision I have is that."

For those unaware, the Rain On Me songstress and Polansky got engaged on April 1, 2024, but it was confirmed on July 28, 2024. The couple started dating each other in 2020.