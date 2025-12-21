Lady Gaga on why authenticity matters more than AI in music

Lady Gaga stands out as one of the most influential artists of the year.

The global superstar made a major comeback with Mayhem, her first studio album in five years, and followed it with a massive world tour.

Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball tour filled stadiums across the globe, including a sold-out show at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona in October.

She has five more concerts scheduled this summer in South America, before continuing the tour into 2026 with 30 additional shows across Asia and North America. The tour will conclude on April 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In a recent interview reflecting on her return to the stage, Gaga shared her thoughts on artificial intelligence in the music industry. “Human beings are not going to go out of fashion. Pop music can be very polished and mathematical, but it still requires discipline and depth,” she said.

Looking back on her recent journey, Gaga added, “If I had to sum up the last two years, in one word, it would be 'craft'. Learning, being curious and keeping it simple helps me not to lose my way. MAYHEM taught me a lot,” noting that music continues to be her greatest teacher.

She went on to criticise AI’s role in creativity, saying, “Today I know with complete certainty that, when you deliver your best version authentically--in every instrument, melody, lyric and voice--there is no doubt whether you gave your best.”

When asked about a possible collaboration with The Weeknd, Gaga kept things vague. “I love Abel, and that's all I'm going to say. I'm a big fan of his.”