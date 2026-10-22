Prince William brutal 'reply' to Harry's reconciliation message

Prince William wanted his estranged brother, Prince Harry, to do one thing, especially after his public plea for reconciliation.

In his latest GQ interview, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the complicated relationship with his eldest brother. He expressed a desire for reconciliation with his father, King Charles and William.

Also, the former working royal accepted that the siblings' ties are complicated but are not irreparable.

READ MORE: Meghan teases big surprise after Prince Harry reaches out to William

Now, sharing the future King William's possible response to Harry's hope of reunion, GB News presenter Alex Armstrong advised Harry to keep quiet and focus on charitable work if reconciliation is what he genuinely wants.

In conversation on the Daily Expresso podcast, presenter JJ Anisiobi said: "William doesn't want anything to do with Harry.

"Sources are saying - I think this is the worst sentence they could get from William - he's no longer angry, he just feels apathy towards his brother... If William is not willing to reconcile, do you think Harry should now shut up and never answer another question about the Royal Family?"

Alex said that William would like Harry to 'shut up' if he really wants to solve family problems.

READ MORE: Prince Harry steals show with King Charles health remark amid Palace event

He said, "It would help if he just stopped talking about it all and just said to journalists ', I don't want to talk about that, I want to talk about this charity work I'm doing.' If he wants to have that reconciliation, he's got to shut up."