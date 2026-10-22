Zara and Mia Tindall's special Magic Millions moment in unseen family photo

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have shared countless memorable moments at Australia’s Magic Millions.

The previously unseen image, shared on the brand’s Instagram account, reveals that the couple’s eldest daughter, Mia, was by their side at the inaugural Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event in 2017, when she was just two.

In the photograph, Zara can be seen leaning down from her horse to exchange a celebratory high-five with Mike after a winning moment at the tournament.

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With a step helping Mike reach his wife’s hand, little Mia, dressed in an adorable floral sundress, also appeared eager to join in, although her tiny arm could not quite stretch far enough.

“Zara and Mike have been part of the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping story since our very first event in 2017 and have shared plenty of MAGIC moments along the way,” the caption read.

“As we look back at a few of our favourite moments, we’re getting ready to make even more MAGIC this January, Sunday, 10 on the beautiful Gold Coast,” the caption continued.

Zara and Mike have become familiar faces at Magic Millions over the years.

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The Princess Royal’s daughter first became an ambassador for the brand following her silver-medal success in the equestrian eventing competition at the 2012 London Olympics.