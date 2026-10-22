Prince Harry's resurfaced military photo emerges, following King's tributes

A throwback photograph of Harry has since resurfaced, bringing attention to his military connections.

It emerged as members of the Royal Family gathered on Tuesday to commemorate the Aberfan disaster, marking 60 years since the tragedy claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children.

Prince Harry paid tribute to fallen comrades during a poignant gathering in Warwickshire.

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On 17 October, the Duke of Sussex joined veterans of Easy Company, 3 Para Battlegroup and the Royal Irish Regiment to mark the 20th anniversary of their extraction from Helmand Province, Afghanistan, and remember those who lost their lives.

Among the most moving moments of the occasion was his decision to lay a wreath in memory of Lance Corporal Paul Muirhead.

The gathering comes as the Duke prepares to bring another military story to the screen through an upcoming Netflix film inspired by the war memoir No Way Out, which recounts the experiences of soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

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While Meghan is promoting her next installment of her As Ever holiday collection, announcing that new seasonal offerings will arrive tomorrow.