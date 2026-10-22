Meghan Markle’s awkward gaffe that went viral: Truth revealed

Meghan Markle had played off an embarrassing moment but the Duchess of Sussex could not avoid it being noticed after it had been shared on social media.

Many royal watchers had pointed out how Meghan was snubbed by a woman during her engagement in Nottingham last week, for being “performative”.

However, as new details emerged from the day, people who were present on sight, shared what had actually happened.

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The moment stems from an interaction between Meghan and a food bank volunteer, who has been identified as a wealthy former solicitor who founded the very successful Springhead Brewery and lives in a grand Victorian mansion, via Daily Mail.

Helen Teasdale, 71, was seen ignoring Meghan’s question about how to package a food bag, which royal watchers expressed was puzzling that the As Ever founder wouldn’t know how to do a simple task.

A manager at the Himmah charity shared that they were “personally unaware of any awkwardness at the time because Meghan was busy with the volunteers and I was talking to Harry”.

“We know Helen really well,” a friend told the outlet. “She’s a very cheerful person, very chatty and enjoys helping out at the foodbank.”

They added, “We’ve not seen her since she met Harry and Meghan but even though I’ve not managed to catch up with her yet I know she would've enjoyed the experience and would've been looking forward to it.”

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