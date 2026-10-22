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Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela sparks outrage with real fur jacket

Venezuela Fury has faced criticism after sharing a picture of herself wearing a real mink fur coat

By
Web Desk
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Published October 22, 2026

Venezuela Fury previously came under fire for promoting another fur brand on instagram while wearing a coat by the company Furs by Faraday
 Venezuela Fury previously came under fire for promoting another fur brand on instagram while wearing a coat by the company Furs by Faraday

Venezuela Fury has faced backlash after sharing a picture of herself wearing a real mink fur coat on social media. 

The 17-year-old daughter of boxer Tyson Fury and his wife, Paris, took to Instagram to show off her new look, wearing a pink outfit alongside a jacket from the brand Marie Minks. 

The brand's products explicitly state they are made from 100 percent real mink or fox fur rather than synthetic or faux alternatives. 

READ MORE: Venezuela Fury marks 17th birthday with lavish spa getaway

To complete her look, Venezuela styled her jacket with tight leggings and a matching sports bran from Alo, captioning her post: 'coat from@marieminks19.' 

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, with one critic writing: 'Wearing real fur in 2026 [skull and vomit emoji].'

Another Instagram user simply responded with a series of vomit emojis.

This is not for the first time Venezuela has faced criticism over fur clothing.

She previously came under fire for promoting another fur brand on instagram while wearing a coat by the company Furs by Faraday.

READ MORE: Venezuela Fury showcases natural beauty in stylish holiday snaps

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