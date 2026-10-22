Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack defends AI avatar plans after backlash

Jack Osbourne has shared his true feelings about his family's decision to have an AI avatar of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne has shared his true feelings about his family's decision to have an AI avatar of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, insisting that it is not a 'crash grab.'

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 on July 22.

Following his death, his widow, Sharon, 74, revealed that the family had signed an agreement with AI avatar company Hyperreal and Photo Hologram, which specialises in lifelike 3D holograms.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne battled declining health for years before death

Now, I am A Celeb.....Get Me Out of Here! star Jack, 40, has come out in support of the family's decision, saying he wants to be 'out in front' when it comes to the new technology.

Speaking on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, he said: 'Yeah, we're doing this... there was backlash.

'And I think people thought that, you know, next thing you know, it's going to be Ozzy Osbourne, you know, doing freaking, you know, selling, you know, cell phones. It's like no, we and a lot of people are doing this now'

'We are creating this digital fingerprint you ultimately will own the digital IP and image of that person.

'It was our choice to go, hey, we should be out in front of this and we should not be, you know, on the back foot with having this kind of new pillar of entertainment properly locked down.'

Ozzy had always been vocal about his health scare, since his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and he had endured major physical trauma due to an ATV accident on 8 December 2003, causing chronic neck and spinal problems.

In 2019, he fell on his face, which made his 16-year-old injuries worse, leading to more procedures.

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne makes major move post dad Ozzy's death