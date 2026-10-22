Anna Wintour supports Harry Styles on Together, Together tour

Harry Styles is currently busy with his Together Together residency in New York City, and welcomed a special guest during the latest show.

Fan-made videos showed Anna Wintour seated at the Madison Square Garden, on Night 25 of the residency, October 21.

While fans were surprised to spot the infamous fashion editor at the show, Styles and her share a sweet bond and have been seen together at fashion events before.

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Reacting to Wintour's appearance, social media users wrote, "Since he can wears converse to fashion week and sit with her , i knew that he loves our H as much as we love him."

Another added, "icon watching an icon," and "he’s getting that met gala invite next year."

More chimed in, "THISI [sic] IS KILLING MEEEEEE," and "what a crossover!!"

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