Kylie Jenner's VS paycheck reportedly leaves other models furious

Five minutes on the runway, a reported $5 million paycheck and a whole lot of alleged backstage drama?

Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance is making headlines for more than her outfit.

According to Rob Shutter, sources claim the beauty mogul received the night’s biggest paycheck, reportedly earning more than supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Gisele Bündchen.

“Kylie got the biggest check, and the supermodels are furious,” an insider noted. “These women spent decades building their careers. Kylie shows up for five minutes, collects millions and walks away. It’s insulting!”

Jenner reportedly made her runway debut in the show’s spectacular $50 million Fantasy Bra, while Bündchen appeared in the opening video.

Runway veterans Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel were also part of the event.

And if the reports are anything to go by, the alleged perks didn’t stop at the paycheck.

“Kylie had her own private dressing room, personal security and unlimited VIP tickets,” an insider shared. “Everyone else followed the rules. Kylie was treated like she owned the place!”

The reported arrangement has also reignited debate over celebrity power in fashion, with some insiders suggesting social media fame is increasingly competing with years of modeling experience.

“Victoria’s Secret used to celebrate supermodels. Now it celebrates Instagram followers,” a source said.

“The women who built this brand are watching a reality star become its highest-paid attraction!”

Another insider summed up the alleged pay gap bluntly: “Being a supermodel doesn’t pay nearly as well as being a Kardashian!”

Victoria’s Secret has remained tight-lipped about individual salaries and backstage perks, and the reported $5 million figure has not been independently confirmed.