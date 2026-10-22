Prince Harry, Meghan finally give up hope for reunion? Expert explains

Prince Harry cannot undo the damage he has done to his relations with his family in matter of weeks of months, especially after he continues to make the same mistake again.

The Duke of Sussex had broken his silence on the ongoing family feud and the real reason behind his return to the UK. However, the timing for his tell-all had been considered quite unfortunate.

However, according to royal expert, Emily Wright it was “catastrophic mistake” made by the Sussexes to move to Montecito and it is ironic that he is returning to the same things that he ran away from.

READ MORE: King Charles shares wise words after Prince Harry's appeal

The expert noted that as much Harry may have wanted to one-up the royals, his move has been backfired. She argued that Prince William gets the “last laugh” to see how things unfold for his estranged brother.

“Adopting the exact lifestyle and educational path he once fled, the irony couldn’t be richer,” Emily said in Express UK.

Harry talked about bringing his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the system he experienced.

“Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me,” Harry said. “I didn’t know how important it was to me.”

Meanwhile, William watches on.

“And yet, William doKing Charles shares wise words after Prince Harry's appealesn’t need to say a single word. By simply standing firm while the Sussexes’ American dream folded in on itself, William gets the undisputed last laugh.”

It latest reports, sources have claimed that William is not at all willing to have a reconcilation. Harry may have done himself more damage to any possibility with the latest interview with GQ.

READ MORE: Prince William says 'there is no going back' with Harry