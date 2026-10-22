Mike Tindall makes never before heard confession about Zara

Mike Tindall shares another life-changing truth about Zara

In never-before-heard confession, Mike Tindall has once again opened up about his extraordinary love story with Zara Tindall.

The-48-year-old athelete revealed the breathtaking and soul-stirring moment that made him realise she was the one he was destined to marry.

They might have initially seemed an unlikely pairing - a former England rugby captain and Princess Anne's daughter. But they have proved to be the perfect match.

READ MORE: Mike Tindall drops bombshell truth about Zara marriage

The couple's understanding and respect for each other strenghted their relationship to make them as one of the most popular royal couples.

The sportstar spoke about his first date with Zara and surprised onlookers as he revealed what initially attracted the pair.

"I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final," he told his campmates during his 2022 appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

"I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

"So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?" actor Owen Warner remarked, to which Mike responded: "Best decision of Clive Woodward's life."

"Thank god he dropped you," Owen added.

Mike then went on to give details about his first date with Zara. "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

Mike and Zara tied the knot on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, just three months after Zara's cousin, Prince William, married Kate Middleton. The couple share three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

Elsewhere on the show, Mike revealed that his wife has warned him not to embarrass her with his eating habits.

He also shared the truth that Zara's biggest worry is how loud he is when he eats, adding she even enjoys if someone comments about how loud he breathes while eating.



