Prince Harry wants 'closure' in crucial meeting with Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry decided not to stay silent even if Princess Eugenie made up her mind to maintain distance from the Sussexes.

It has been observed by many that the youngest daughter of Andrew and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are no longer seen as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allies.

According to Heat World, Prince William might be behind this fallout as the future King is not in favour of keeping ties with the controversial members of the family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry breaks silence on William rift: Complicated but repairable

"There’s been nothing said directly, but there’s been very obvious cooling off, and Harry isn’t willing to just sit back and pretend it’s not happening. He wants to sit down and talk about it," said the source.

The Duke of Sussex and Eugenie have always shared a quite close bond even after the infamous Megxit. Harry considered Eugenie his most special pal in the entire royal family.

An insider revealed, "It’s obviously a sensitive situation and needs to be handled carefully. In an ideal world, he’ll get a one-on-one with Eugenie, then they’ll be able to sit down and hash things out.

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"Harry plans on confronting her directly about the William situation, too. He’s 100 per cent convinced this is the main reason for the ghosting and that his brother has essentially got everyone scared to be friends with him and Meghan."