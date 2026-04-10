Natasha Lyonne brushes off flight incident as she attends premiere

Lyonne, 47, has been candid about her personal struggles these past few months

Natsha Lyonne is back on the red carpet just a day after she was escorted off a flight for uncooperative behaviour.

On Thursday, April 9, the Poker Face actress attended the premiere of Lorne in NYC. She appeared composed despite Page Six previously reporting that Lyonne looked “out of it” when she was kicked off a Delta flight on April 7 — hours after walking the red carpet for the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria.

According to the outlet, the situation unfolded on a red-eye flight when Lyonne allegedly did not respond to repeated requests from flight attendants to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt. She appeared to be dozing behind sunglasses as the plane prepared for takeoff.

The aircraft ultimately returned to the gate, and Lyonne was escorted off the plane with her belongings. The delay reportedly lasted just over an hour before the flight departed.

Addressing the incident with her signature humour, the Russian Doll star later wrote on X, “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports… Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn't in the cards.”

Lyonne, 47, has been candid about her personal journey in recent months. Earlier this year, she shared news of a relapse, writing, “Took my relapse public more to come.”

She later added, “Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone… Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you.”