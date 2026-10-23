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Olivia Rodrigo lifts the veil off 'cigarette smoke' initial version

Olivia Rodrigo and Dan Nigro offer rare insight into the making of 'cigarette smoke'

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Web Desk
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Published October 23, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo lifts the veil off cigarette smoke initial version
Olivia Rodrigo lifts the veil off 'cigarette smoke' initial version 

Olivia Rodrigo's cigarette smoke from the album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, has earned a spotlight in her discography and she just revealed how it originally was.

The 23-year-old pop superstar sat down for an interactive session with fans, along with her longtime collaborator Dan Nigro and the two revealed that the hit song was initially called, "the part." 

However, as the creative process went on it became what it is now, but fans loved the backstory, and it took over social media.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo gives fans peek into 'yspsfagsil' deluxe edition

Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "omg i’ve been wanting to know since i heard her say it in some interview."

Another added, "It's funny because I just realised the part also means depart."

While a third chimed in, "cigarette smoke is a perfect title for what that song actually does to you so the og name just feels like a spoiler," and "cigarette smoke is miles better omg."

Someone else added, "This needs to be released as a live version. It's insanely good orchestrated like this."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo sparks emotional reaction with original 'honeybee' demo

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