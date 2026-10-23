Inside Kaia Gerber’s emotional tribute for late brother Presley

Kaia Gerber reportedly had no intention of letting a family statement speak for her when it came to saying goodbye to her late brother, Presley.

The model is said to have taken a different approach from her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, after the family publicly honored Presley, who died on September 20 at just 27.

On October 18, Cindy and Rande shared identical photographs and statements remembering their son.

Read More: Kaia Gerber spotted for first time since brother Presley's death

The joint message also included Kaia’s name. But according to a report from Rob Shutter, Kaia chose to share a tribute of her own instead.

“The family had agreed on a coordinated response, and Kaia was expected to follow it,” an insider shared.

“Instead, she went rogue. She wrote her own statement, in her own words. Her parents didn’t see that coming!”

For a family reportedly known for keeping its public image tightly managed, the move allegedly came as a surprise.

“This is an incredibly private, tightly controlled family,” an insider explained.

“They decide exactly what the public gets to see and hear. Every photograph, every statement, every detail is carefully considered. Kaia broke that pattern.”

Still, sources insist the decision wasn’t about starting a family feud.

“Kaia loves her family, but she’s not a little girl anymore,” a source said. “This wasn’t a fashion campaign or a publicity exercise. This was her brother. She wasn’t going to let anyone edit her grief.”

And that may be the point: grief doesn’t always fit a carefully planned statement, even in a family accustomed to the spotlight.