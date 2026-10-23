Laura Hamilton says 'ageing is privilege' as she hits back at body shaming trolls

Laura Hamilton has shared several pictures from her gym session

Laura Hamilton has shared several pictures from her gym session after being trolled over her changing appearance on Thursday.

The TV presenter, 44, showed off her fit physique and impressive abs in a sports bra as she performed bicep and tricep exercises.

Laura has now spoken out in her defence, urging trolls to mind their own business rather than concerning themselves with other people's appearance.

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She wrote: 'Apparently, our bodies are everyone’s business…“She’s put on weight.” “She’s too thin.” “She’s getting too muscular.” “She’s looking old.” “She looked better before.”

'It seems that whatever we do as women, someone will always have something to say!

'Now, before I go any further, I want to say that I’m incredibly lucky to have such a lovely, positive and supportive community on here, and I genuinely appreciate [it].

'I’m not trying to have the body I had at 25. I’m trying to look after the body I have NOW, so it looks after me for years to come. And let’s not forget, ageing is a privilege.'

A Place in the Sun presenter continued: 'But here’s the thing. I’m not posting these pictures to ask anyone to judge my body. I’m sharing something I enjoy, something that makes me feel good and something that’s important to me.

'Sharing a photo isn’t an invitation to pick apart someone’s appearance. I go to the gym because I want to feel strong, healthy and happy.'

Laura previously revealed her toned physique was the result of daily movement and a varied fitness routine that included strength training, yoga, and reformer Pilates.

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