Richard Hammond reveals why his rented farmhouse became happy place after split

Richard made his relationship with his girlfriend public in June

Richard Hammond has opened up about the happiest period of his life following the breakdown of his marriage, before finding love again, in a new interview.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast on Thursday, the former Top Gear presenter, 56, shared fascinating insights into his life during the transition phase.

It is worth noting that Richard announced his separation from his wife of 23 years, Mindy, last year and later moved on with therapist Kiki Glen.

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He said on the podcast: 'In the last two years I lost my father, my dog, my marriage, my house, most of the chunk of the money I earned from The Grand Tour.

'And I don't give a s**t. The happiest I've been in years was living in a rented cottage, my divorce cottage.

'I loved it. I rang a mate of mine who runs a big estate. Sometimes a chap needs to no longer live where he lives quite suddenly. He owns this huge estate and he said, "I've got just the place for you."'

Richard added: 'He rented me this beautiful tiny little farmhouse called Camp Farm, which caused some considerable amusement amongst my friends, obviously.

'I lived there for like a year. I bloody loved it. No furniture really to speak of bits and pieces. Bit draughty in winter. But when friends came over, they came over to see me. Not the house, not the collection of cars – because that'd all gone.

'I would cook a Sunday roast for like 14 of us and have to bring the outside table in and move all the furniture to get everyone in. And it was just, I loved it. Absolutely adored it. Very, very happy times.'

Richard made his relationship with his girlfriend public in June.

The romance came eight months after Richard and Mindy announced their separation.

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