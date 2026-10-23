Lilly Becker not interested in dating 'British men' after splitting from boyfriend

Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly Becker has revealed that she is no longer looking for a date after splitting from her boyfriend of four years

Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly Becker has revealed that she is no longer looking for a date after splitting from her boyfriend of four years.

For those unfamiliar, the Dutch model, 50, has now moved to South West London with her 16-year-old son, Amadeus, whom she shares with the former tennis champion,58.

Lily has now opened up about her feelings regarding her current situation, insisting that she loves being single and is done with men.

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Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail at the Peruvian Connection fashion show in London on Wednesday, Lilly confirmed her single status and said she's no longer looking for love.

'I'm done. If it happens, it happens. But I have no luck with British men, so I don't think it's going to happen,' she said.

Lilly added she won't use dating apps because she prefers to meet prospective partners in real life, explaining: 'I keep it old school.'

The glamorous brunette, who starred on the cover of Playboy in Germany last year, admits, however, that male suitors aren't always very forthcoming.

She said: 'They don't approach me. But I'm not looking. Nobody's in my bed, nobody snores. I like it.'

Lilly, who won I'm A Celeb! in Germany last year, moved to Dusseldorf with Amadeus last summer, having admitted she found the UK's capital too expensive.

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