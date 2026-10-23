Sharon Osbourne reveals heartbreaking details of Ozzy's final performance

Ozzy Osbourne was determined to give fans one last show — even if it cost his health.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, has now revealed just how frightening the run-up to his final concert was, admitting she kept the truth about his deteriorating health from Black Sabbath’s bandmates and even their children.

Speaking at the British premiere of Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning, Sharon recalled watching her husband take the stage at Villa Park on July 5, 2025, despite serious health complications.

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Ozzy died two weeks later following a heart attack.

“I was petrified. He did great and we see that in the film. But the guys (in Black Sabbath) didn’t know how sick Ozzy was. Even my kids, we never told my kids. Nobody knew how sick he was.

“Besides that, just being together again in Aston Villa – where it all began – their lives must have been flashing through their heads while they were on that stage.”

Ozzy had been battling Parkinson’s disease, emphysema and other health problems. Sharon said his breathing could change dramatically from one day to the next.

“He was told 10 days before the show he probably wouldn’t make it through the show if he went up and performed. He absolutely said ‘No, I’ve made my commitment, I’m doing it. Whatever happens, happens.”

For Ozzy, apparently, cancelling was never part of the setlist.

And the performance gave him a final burst of happiness that stayed with him until the end.

“He was flying high again. He was so happy. Until the day he passed, he was still on that high, so thankful to everyone.

“It was so joyous for us to see because we hadn’t seen him like that for years. He was laughing, telling jokes again. It was brilliant.”

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Sharon said Ozzy ultimately got the goodbye he wanted.

“He was just so elated. He was in such a great place mentally and he went out the way he wanted to. It’s what he wanted and not many people get that opportunity, and he did.”