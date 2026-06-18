Why Prince Michael of Kent skipped parade ring during Royal Ascot appearance

Prince Michael of Kent made a rare appearance at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, quietly enjoying the prestigious racing event from the Royal Box.

While many royal watchers may have missed him during the day’s proceedings, the 82-year-old royal remained in the Royal Box rather than venturing down to the Parade Ring, reportedly due to ongoing mobility challenges.

Despite keeping a low profile, his attendance added another notable royal presence to one of the biggest dates on the social and sporting calendar.

His appearance only came to light after eagle-eyed fans spotted him in the background of an Instagram Story shared by his granddaughter, Lady Zenouska Mowatt.

The brief glimpse prompted excitement among royal enthusiasts, many of whom were delighted to see the King's cousin attending the event.

Prince Michael has long been a familiar figure at royal occasions and major public events, although he has scaled back his appearances in recent years.