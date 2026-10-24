RJ Mitte’s sister pens new emotional tribute: ‘You were my everything’

RJ Mitte’s sister Lacianne Carriere remembered her unbreakable bond with late brother in a new heartbreaking tribute.

On Friday, October 23, she shared countless memories in a 20-slide carousel featuring photographs and videos from different stages of their lives.

Accompanying the collection with a deeply personal message, Carriere opened up about the devastating loss, revealing how her brother shaped her personality, influenced her interests and became one of the most important people in her life.

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“There are just no words. You were just here.. your strawberry Fanta was still sitting on my coffee table when I got the call. Life hasn’t felt real since then..” she wrote, describing the painful moment she learned the news and the ordinary detail that has since become an unforgettable reminder of his presence.

Expressing the depth of her grief, she continued, “RJ you were my everything. I just lost my other half. I lost my brother but I also lost my father…”

“Every single aspect of my personality is because of your influence. My music taste, my film taste the video games I love… because of you I am a collector,” she revealed, explaining how her brother introduced her to interests that became lasting parts of her identity.

The 20-slide carousel offered an intimate glimpse into the siblings’ relationship, beginning with a photograph of RJ before moving into a series of images and videos that captured his personality and their shared experiences.

One slide showed him sitting at the beach, while another featured a playful photograph of him posing with a loudspeaker. The collection also included footage of him at a bar, alongside photographs of the siblings from their younger days.



Carriere's latest tribute comes weeks after the american actor and disability rights advocate died at the age of 34 on October 12 in Brownsville, Texas.

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