Dylan Sprouse turns bizarre family history into a viral joke

Dylan Sprouse has found a very Game of Thrones way to deal with the internet’s reaction to his family tree — by turning the awkward discovery into a joke.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star, 34, shared a meme on his Wildmen podcast’s Instagram account on October 22, poking fun at the buzz surrounding his claim that he and twin brother Cole Sprouse are “children of incest.”

The meme warned against marrying a first cousin because of the genetic risks, before showing the brothers’ heads alongside the punchline: “haha long jaw go brrrr.”

Read More: Dylan Sprouse uncovers shocking family history after becoming a dad

Dylan captioned the post “targaryen maxxing,” referencing the Game of Thrones family infamous for incestuous relationships in its quest to preserve its bloodline.

The joke follows Dylan’s October 20 podcast discussion, during which he revealed that an ancestry DNA test led him to uncover an unexpected history of twins and distant family connections.

He explained that both sides of his family had lived in California during the Gold Rush before their branches came together through marriage in the late 1800s — and then apparently crossed paths again in the next generation.

“And then, they diverged, and then they married again [through] my mom and my dad, like, last generation,” Dylan said.

The discovery became even stranger when he learned that his father’s uncles were identical twins, too.

“I called Cole, I showed him a picture, I was like, ‘Dude, I just found out some f---ing crazy s---,’ ” he recalled.

Read More: Cole Sprouse reacts to Dylan Sprouse's ‘children of incest' comment

Dylan said the family had “seven sets of twins in four generations,” adding he realized it was “because it’s the same family!”

While his comments sparked plenty of online chatter, his latest meme suggests he’s happy to lean into the absurdity.