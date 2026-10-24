Prince William risks Travis wrath with shock admission about Taylo Swift

Prince William left fans stunned with his latest surprise confession about his viral selfie with his beloved singer Taylor Swift.

The heir to the British throne risked the athlete's wrath as he admitted that he tried to kick Travis out of Taylor Swift's iconic photo.

The Princes of Wales appears to admit his obssession with the singer , saying he 'tried to move' Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce out of the viral selfie the singer took with his two children at her concert in 2024.

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He made this reveal during his surprise appearance on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, adding that he wasn't aware that at the time Taylor was yet to make her relationship with Travis Instagram official.

"I wasn't until recently," William said. "I hadn't appreciated the significance, and actually – I was trying to move him out of the photo."

William added: 'Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn't work out why he kept coming back in! I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children."

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who once called William the "coolest" guy he had ever met, has not yet publiclly responded to the Prince's cheeky confession.

The NFL star might have taken the joke in good spirits and laughed it off, with his calm gestures suggesting he knows it was all in good fun and he holds no grudge against the future King.

The royal won hearts for his appearance on the famous chat show, where he also spoke of his children's obsession with hit show, "The Traitors."

"William had previously met Taylor in 2013 when they attended a Kensington Palace gala for the Centrepoint charity.

William posed for a selfie with Taylor, Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending her Eras Tour concert at Wembley, and shared he was bemused at the time why Travis was so keen to be in the photo.

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