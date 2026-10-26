Nicki Chapman gives positive health update from hospital after fourth operation

Celebrity pals and loved ones filled the post's comments section with well wishes for the star

Nicki Chapman has shared a fresh health update, revealing that she underwent her fourth operation on her foot on Sunday.

The Escape To The Country star, 59, shared the positive news, expressing gratitude that each procedure helps keep her mobile and pain-free.

In a picture, she was seen giving a thumbs-up to the camera from her hospital bed, pointing to her right leg, which was in a boot.

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Nicki, also shared a photo of herself smiling while out and about in London, using a walking stick to aid her mobility.

She captioned the post: 'Every little step.

'Slowly getting there and managed to walk to the end of the road. Result! Note snazzy stick mainly to keep people away from my foot!

'Fourth op over the years - never gonna make Strictly Come Dancing nor run a marathon but grateful for each tweak keeping me mobile and pain free.'Thanks for your lovely get well messages.'

Celebrity pals and loved ones filled the post's comments section with well wishes for the star, who had her second operation in 2015 and a third in 2017.

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