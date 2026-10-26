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Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals why she is too afraid to take ADHD medication

The mother-of-five said doctors had prescribed medicine for her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

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Published October 26, 2026

Her celebrity chef husband Jamie revealed last year that she was neurodivergent
Her celebrity chef husband Jamie revealed last year that she was neurodivergent

Jamie Oliver's wife, Jools, has shared a health update, revealing that she has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD. 

The mother-of-five, 51, said doctors had prescribed medicine for her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but she was too frightened to take it because of her health anxiety.

Her celebrity chef husband Jamie, 51, revealed last year that she was neurodivergent, but this is the first time Jools has spoken publicly about it and confirmed her specific diagnoses.

READ MORE: Jamie Oliver shares heartbreaking details of family tragedy

Speaking on the latest episode of the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast, Jools said she discovered she had ADHD 'about four years ago'.

She added: 'I've got the medication, but I don't want to take it because I'm scared due to health anxiety that something will happen. It's just one ongoing situation.

'But we found out a couple of our children had autism. So then I thought, "my god, that sounds like me". So I went for that. I've got that as well.'

Jools, who runs children's clothing brand Little Bird, said she spent much of her life struggling without understanding why.

She said of her ADHD: 'I just think it's quite draining. I think it's tiring. I think actually it's ruined, so far, 45 years of my life thinking it's something else. It's no superpower. It's just a drain and it's just really hard work.'

Jools shares five children with Jamie, her husband of 26 years, including Poppy, 24, Daisy, 23, Petal, 17, Buddy, 16, and River, ten. 

READ MORE: Jamie Oliver reflects on dark side of raising kids in spotlight

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