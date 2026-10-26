Hunter Schafer, Role Model spark romance rumours after Dakota Johnson split

Role Model seems to have moved on from Dakota Johnson after their brief romance ended, as he sparked dating rumours with Hunter Schafer.

The 29-year-old alt pop star, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, was spotted having dinner with the Euphoria star, 27, in Los Angeles.

Speculative posts on social media suggested that the notice me hitmaker and the actress have been friends for a long time but their friendship has now turned into something more.

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Social media users reacted to the news, writing, "Wasn’t Role Model dating Dakota Johnson like a week ago?" referring to his relationship that recently ended.

While others added, "OMFGGGGG we are here for it," and "this is really funny when you remember Role Model auditioned for Dominic Fike’s part in Euphoria," given that Fike and Schafer were also in a relationship before.

Another chimed in, "omg???"

READ MORE: Role Model, Dakota Johnson part ways after recent collaboration