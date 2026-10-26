Gracie Abrams sends fans wild with cryptic clues amid 'DFH (deluxe)' buzz

Gracie Abrams has sent fans on an Easter Egg hunt after the announcement of the deluxe edition of her album, Daughter from Hell, and they are dissecting all the clues on social media.

The 27-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram and changed her profile picture to one that features a tiny "5" which fans have multiple theories about.

The Risk hitmaker also shared a picture of the Little Mix "black magic" book from the black magic music video which ties into the witchy theme of all her previous clues.

Taking to X, fans discussed their theories including a surprise announcement in five days, release in five days, November 5 release, as well as 5 deluxe track.

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert

Flocking to the comments, fans wrote, "shes releasing the deluxe in time for halloween. The mind of a genius," and "WHAT DOES THAT MEAN. ALREADY THROWING UP."

A third chimed in, "5 deluxe tracks," and "She better release the deluxe soon," as well as "FIVE DAYS = OCTOBER 30TH."

Another cheered, "DFH DELUXE ERA STARTS NOW," while more predicted, "Deluxe Announcement today. Friday drop. Saturday SNL performance," as well as "Daughter from hell (Deluxe) is gonna be witchy mark my words."

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams debuts fan-favourite 'Daughter From Hell' track live