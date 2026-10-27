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Meghan Markle flees sharks for real ones with Harry and kids

Meghan Markle could see public opinion turn in her favour, expert reveals

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

Meghan Markle flees sharks for real ones with Harry and kids

Meghan Markle is heading Down Under with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in search of some distance from the media storm.

Australia might offer a surfing paradise for Harry and Archie, but with sharks lurking in its waters, the Duchess could find that escaping one kind of trouble comes with its own set of hazards.

The Duchess has landed a new role as a judge on Junior MasterChef Australia, which is set to return in 2027, giving her a professional reason to spend several weeks on the other side.

Read More: Meghan Markle's mental wellbeing suffers amid family crisis, friends reveal

Meghan had an "incredible time" with the MasterChef team when she appeared on the Australian show in April 2026.

She said that the invitation to work with its young contestants was "an easy yes".

The new series is expected to film in Melbourne during the first half of 2027, with Meghan joining returning judge Poh Ling Yeow.

Whether Harry and the children will accompany her has yet to be confirmed.

Prince Harry has already made a surprise appearance on his wife's Australian television adventure.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews told Sky news that public sympathy for Meghan could grow, with people feeling sorry for her amid the allegations surrounding her estranged father.

Read More: Meghan Markle gets unlikely support over stance on accused father

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