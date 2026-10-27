Teddi Mellencamp opens up about life after brain surgery: 'I can't write'

Teddi Mellencamp has said she is struggling to write and to see following her brain surgeries, in a series of emotional videos shared on her Instagram Stories on 26 October.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is 45, spoke candidly about what life looks like now.

In one clip showing her pill organiser, her hand could be seen shaking.

Read more: Teddi Mellencamp reveals doctors' decision behind cosmetic surgery during cancer battle

“I’m not good with numbers. I can’t write. It’s hard for me to see,” she said. She was also open about the mindset she is trying to keep hold of, saying: “I don’t want to keep feeling sorry for myself because that is what’s happening, and then I quit.”

Mellencamp, who founded the lifestyle coaching service All In, was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022.

In April 2025, doctors found the cancer had spread to her brain and lungs, and her illness is now described as stage 4.

She had surgery to remove four brain tumours and has been receiving regular immunotherapy since. She also mentioned having been on steroids.

Despite the difficult update, the videos were not all about setbacks.

Mellencamp said she completed her first jog in two years, after her All In coaching team helped her recover her treadmill login details.

She said she was not worried if the run lasted only ten minutes and that her focus was on progress over perfection. She also said she was not concentrating on the 38lbs she has put on since before she became ill.

She was firm about where she wants to go from here.

“I’m not gonna try to be the old Teddi, but I’m gonna try to be the new and improved Teddi,” she said, adding: “I don’t care about becoming the old me again bc she wasn’t happy.”

Read more: Teddi Mellencamp breaks down in tears after seeing cancer scars