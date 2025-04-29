Teddi Mellencamp breaks down in tears after seeing cancer scars

Teddi Mellencamp reflects on her ongoing cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed that she couldn't control her emotions after seeing cancer scars on her head and arms.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the TV personality shared a photo showing the scars from her brain surgery.

In the post caption, Teddi explained that she learned she had brain and lung tumours during her visit to the ER.

“Since that day, I have had multiple surgeries, had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great,” penned the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

“When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried,” admitted Teddi. “Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace.”

“Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends. Peace from the outpouring of love from y’all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life,” continued the 43-year-old.

Before concluding her caption, Teddi added, “Sending love to anyone struggling and reminding you if something isn’t feeling right to go get checked. Advocate for yourself.”

In February, the TV personality revealed that her melanoma had spread to her lungs and brain.