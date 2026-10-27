Princess Kate issues major update as Meghan plans to pause UK life

Princess Kate issues major life update after Meghan's shock move

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, issued a major update on her healing journey in a secret meeting amid Meghan Markle's Australia plan.

The Princess of Wales made a low-key visit to a mental health charity, Dose of Nature, in London.

According to the charity's website, Dose of Nature is "a mental health charity providing clinically-led Nature Prescriptions, helping people improve their mental health and wellbeing through the therapeutic power of nature, human connection and community."

Catherine met with the former participant of the charity, Tom, who now works as a Nature Guide.

Princess Kate issued an update on how she has also taken help from nature to heal during her cancer treatment.

Speaking to Tom, she said, "Our journey has been very, very different, but it's so wonderful to hear your nature connection and how it's been so healing for you, and I felt the same.

"The fact that you're able to provide that to so many other people in this community; that sense of purpose, and meaning, and belonging, through that experience, I think is something that has got the longevity and the sustainability.

"Feeling like, almost without knowing what's to come, without having the control in your life of knowing what the future might hold, the fact that you feel that you can cope with things, because you feel that interconnection, I think that makes it holistic in a very true essence."